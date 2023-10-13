House mired in chaos over speaker

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House has been without a leader for more than a week after majority Republicans threw out Speaker Kevin McCarthy and refused to rally around his No. 2, Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise.

Republicans were trying to regroup after Scalise abruptly withdrew his name from the running on Thursday evening, just one day after he had been nominated by the conference in a closed-door meeting. Scalise did not back anyone else, but many Republicans say they are supporting House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio, who narrowly lost the nomination to Scalise on Wednesday.

It’s still unclear if Jordan can get the votes, so the path forward is uncertain. Another candidate, Georgia Rep. Austin Scott, jumped into the race Friday just before Republicans met to choose a new nominee. Scott has been critical of those who have voted to oust McCarthy.