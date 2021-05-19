 | Wed, May 19, 2021
Menu Search Log in

House passes hate crime bill propelled by anti-Asian attacks

The bill to address hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders is waiting on President Biden's signature.

By

News

May 19, 2021 - 8:49 AM

Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) speaks during a news conference with other House Democrats about the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act on Capitol Hill on May 18, 2021 in Washington, D.C. The bill goes to President Joe Biden next to be signed into law. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

WASHINGTON — The House voted Tuesday to approve a bill aimed at addressing hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, responding to a massive uptick in attacks against Asian Americans since the pandemic began.

The bill, which passed on a bipartisan 364-62 vote, establishes a point person at the Justice Department who would review hate crime incidents reported to law enforcement agencies and provide more guidance to state and local entities to make it easier to report hate crimes.

The bill would also expand public education campaigns designed to increase awareness and allow the attorney general to provide grants to states for training on hate crimes data collection, reporting and response. It does not authorize any new money for the grants.

Related
April 21, 2021
April 16, 2021
March 22, 2021
March 17, 2021
Most Popular