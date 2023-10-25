 | Fri, Oct 27, 2023
House picks speaker after long stalemate 

New speaker is ready to get to work after political infighting

By

News

October 25, 2023 - 3:22 PM

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans eagerly elected Rep. Mike Johnson as House speaker on Wednesday, elevating a deeply conservative but lesser-known leader to the seat of U.S. power and ending for now the political chaos in their majority. 

Mike Johnson

Johnson, 51, of Louisiana, swept through on the first ballot with support from all Republicans anxious to put the past weeks of tumult behind and get on with the business of governing. He was quickly sworn into office. 

“We are ready to get to work again,” he said after taking the gavel. 

