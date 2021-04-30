Housing crisis crushing buyers’ dreams

TOPEKA — The entry point of $300,000 to $400,000 for a new house in Johnson County creates unyielding bottlenecks in the housing market for families looking to buy.

Demand for housing in the state’s most populous county has become intense enough $200,000 properties have been bulldozed and replaced by houses valued at four or five times that amount.

To the north in Wyandotte County, hundreds of thousands of dollars in monthly housing vouchers go unclaimed because too few landlords participate in the program. Fixed-income elderly residents struggle to afford a place where they can age in place. And, as is the case elsewhere, there is anxiety about what happens to people when the COVID-19 moratorium on foreclosures and evictions in Kansas expires at the end of May.