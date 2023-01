It will cost nearly $1.3 million to extend utilities and streets to accommodate development on another swath of the old Cedarbrook Golf Course in north Iola.

The street work would take up the bulk of the figure — more than $912,000 — Assistant City Administrator Corey Schinstock estimated.

Schinstock’s figures will be discussed Monday by City Council members as they weigh a request from a developer to offer a series of incentives for him to build 10 duplexes in Iola.