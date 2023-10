When the needs are so great, not everyone’s requests can be filled, admitted Georgia Masterson, interim director of Iola’s Humanity House.

Masterson learned in early September that a grant application to Health Forward, a Kansas City-based foundation that has previously supported Humanity House, was denied.

The application requested $100,000 a year for two years and would have covered the salaries of a full-time director, a part-time staffer and food subsidies.