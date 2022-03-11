Humboldt board OKS $18 million bond issue

HUMBOLDT — An $18 million school bond issue will go before USD 258 voters in August. School board members voted at their Feb. 14 meeting to pursue the issue in order to renovate buildings and update systems.

Plans include updating the heating and cooling systems at the elementary and middle schools, installing a new elevator at the high school, creating a cafeteria solely for elementary students, repairing the high school roof, creating new classrooms at the elementary and middle schools, upgrading the fire alarm system in all buildings, and building new and more secure entrances at the middle and high schools.

According to the Humboldt Union, the district had originally planned to pursue the bond issue in 2020, but shelved it when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.