Humboldt board reopens indoor walking track

USD 258 will keep weight room closed for now. If any positive COVID-19 cases are reported in the district, Field House would be closed again.

By

News

June 9, 2020 - 9:51 AM

From left, Humboldt Superintendent of Schools Kay Lewis, and USD 258 board members, Nathan Ellison, Tony Works, Helen Harrington, Kevin Heisler and Sandy Whitaker discuss reopening the Humboldt Community Field House, while Paula Kovacic, board clerk, takes notes. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — Though their meeting was brief, Humboldt school board members made some notable decisions Monday night.

After being closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Humboldt Community Field House is once again open for walking on its indoor track.

The weight room, however, will remain closed for the time being, and if any positive COVID-19 cases were to arise within the 258 district, the entire facility would be closed once more, said Superintendent Kay Lewis.

