Humboldt board reopens indoor walking track

HUMBOLDT — Though their meeting was brief, Humboldt school board members made some notable decisions Monday night.

After being closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Humboldt Community Field House is once again open for walking on its indoor track.

The weight room, however, will remain closed for the time being, and if any positive COVID-19 cases were to arise within the 258 district, the entire facility would be closed once more, said Superintendent Kay Lewis.