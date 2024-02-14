Humboldt ‘buys-in’ to broadband

HUMBOLDT — The city of Humboldt pledged $2,000 to KwiKom Communications in return for its commitment to expand the city’s fiber optic internet at no additional cost to the north section of town.

The sweetheart deal is contingent on KwiKom securing a $1.8 million Kansas Broadband Acceleration grant that would enable the Iola-based company to install a fiber optic system that includes the rural countryside between Humboldt and Iola.

The grant is a 50/50 match between the state and KwiKom, said John Terry, communications director for KwiKom.