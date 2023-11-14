 | Tue, Nov 14, 2023
Humboldt cautious of misuse in gift program

Humboldt's city attorney cautioned the Humboldt Police Department against organizing an Adopt-a-Grandparent gift-giving effort. A Humboldt High School senior was hoping to reinstate the pandemic-era program.

Danica Modlin address Humboldt City Council members Monday evening. Photo by Susan Lynn / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — Though it may have tugged at the heartstrings of the community, the Humboldt Police Department has no business organizing an Adopt-a-Grandparent gift-giving effort, advised city attorney Fred Works. 

Simply put, organizing the project and delivering gifts are not the force’s responsibility and to do so “while on the clock,” is not a good use of taxpayer money. 

Works did not rule out the department’s participation, but that it be done on a volunteer basis and after hours. 

