Humboldt crews in quarantine

All but one member of maintenance department sent home as coworker tests positive for COVID-19 Monday. The remaining worker was on vacation when the others were exposed.

November 25, 2020 - 10:07 AM

The bulk of Humboldt’s maintenance department were sent home Tuesday morning when it was discovered a coworker had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Seven of the department’s eight-person crew will be quarantined effective until Dec. 3, according to Cole Herder, city administrator.

“They were out repairing a water leak when we got the news,” from the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Departments, said Herder. “We told them to finish up and then go home.”

