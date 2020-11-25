Humboldt crews in quarantine

The bulk of Humboldt’s maintenance department were sent home Tuesday morning when it was discovered a coworker had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Seven of the department’s eight-person crew will be quarantined effective until Dec. 3, according to Cole Herder, city administrator.

“They were out repairing a water leak when we got the news,” from the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Departments, said Herder. “We told them to finish up and then go home.”