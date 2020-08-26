Menu Search Log in

Humboldt explosions were target practice

A series of explosions north of Humboldt Tuesday morning proved to be nothing more than some loud target practice.

HUMBOLDT — A series of explosions north of Humboldt Tuesday morning proved to be nothing more than some loud target practice.

Humboldt Police Chief Shannon Moore said the shooters, who weren’t identified, were shooting at tannerite targets, which make a loud boom when they’re struck, but are otherwise harmless.

“With it being in the county, there was nothing illegal about it,” Moore said.

