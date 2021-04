HUMBOLDT — Aging water storage and water lines are forcing Humboldt city council members to set in motion a $10 million upgrade.

A 2018 engineering report pegged the cost at $9.9 million. Three years later, it’s $10.88 million.

“We have places where it leaks on an annual basis,” said City Administrator Cole Herder at Monday night’s council meeting. “I know of one 10-foot stretch where there’s six clamps,” where repairs have been made.