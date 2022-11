HUMBOLDT — Stubborn natural gas prices mean Humboldt needs to add $200,000 to its gas utility fund, Cole Herder, city administrator, told council members at Monday night’s meeting.

“I didn’t anticipate the natural gas rates to stay high this long,” Herder said. “Unfortunately, we can expect more of the same until spring.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine plays a big role. U.S. exports to Europe remain strong to supplant its previous reliance on Russia.