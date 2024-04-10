Humboldt hears report on youth conversation

HUMBOLDT — Local high school students would like to see more recreational opportunities such as an arcade venue and a disc golf course as well as fast-food restaurants, Humboldt Council members learned at their meeting Monday night.

Delivering the news were three Iola High School students who serve as interns at Thrive Allen County. The Iola students, Chris Holloway, Brigham Folk and Shelby Peters, met with about 30 Humboldt students on March 30, as a part of their goal of meeting with youth across Allen County.

Also on the wish list is an updated Humboldt swimming pool.

In terms of programs, the Humboldt students said they would like either a community service club or the school district to adopt a similar program to Iola’s SAFEBASE after-school program where elementary students participate in activities such as cooking, sports and crafts with either adults or high school students.