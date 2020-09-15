Humboldt OKs fire truck purchase

Humboldt leaders agreed to begin the process of buying a “sister” firetruck for its volunteer fire department.

“The commercial and industrial growth of town is getting ahead of our current fire-fighting capacities,” volunteer fire chief Sean McReynolds told city council members Monday night. “One truck is not sufficient.”

The new truck will be “almost identical” to one the Rural Fire District No. 4 purchased three years ago and is stationed at the Humboldt fire barn. Earlier this year, the city and the rural fire department joined forces. Logan and Humboldt townships comprise the rural fire district.