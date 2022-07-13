Humboldt raises pay for ‘on call’ workers

HUMBOLDT — Hourly workers will receive more pay for serving “on call” during weekends and after-hours during the week. Ten employees with the maintenance, water and wastewater departments petitioned city hall for the pay increase, asking for it to jump from $10 to $20 per day.

In their letter, the employees cited rising prices and the fact that the rate has not been increased for many years.

Charlie Ross of the wastewater department represented those requesting the pay increase at Monday night’s council meeting. Ross likened the situation to a tree that needs watering. “A tree, or a plant, grows from the roots,” Ross said. “And if you don’t water those roots, pretty soon its leaves and branches will fall off. I’ve seen about nine branches die in my 2½ years with the department.”