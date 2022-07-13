 | Thu, Jul 14, 2022
Humboldt raises pay for ‘on call’ workers

Humboldt employees who need to work "on call" on weekends or after hours will earn more money. The city also is needs to repair sewer lines after an inspection found several leaks in the system.

July 13, 2022 - 4:16 PM

Humboldt Mayor Nobby Davis, right, congratulates David Wells for his 31-plus years of service on the Humboldt Volunteer Fire Department. Photo by Susan Lynn / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — Hourly workers will receive more pay for serving “on call” during weekends and after-hours during the week. Ten employees with the maintenance, water and wastewater departments petitioned city hall for the pay increase, asking for it to jump from $10 to $20 per day. 

In their letter, the employees cited rising prices and the fact that the rate has not been increased for many years. 

Charlie Ross of the wastewater department represented those requesting the pay increase at Monday night’s council meeting. Ross likened the situation to a tree that needs watering. “A tree, or a plant, grows from the roots,” Ross said. “And if you don’t water those roots, pretty soon its leaves and branches will fall off. I’ve seen about nine branches die in my 2½ years with the department.”

