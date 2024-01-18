Humboldt readies for winter gas prices. A revised plan helps avoid market fluctuations

HUMBOLDT — Almost three years out from the “perfect terrible storm,” Cole Herder, Humboldt administrator, says the city is on much better footing should it find itself in another prolonged deep freeze.

Beginning Feb. 9, 2021, much of the country’s middle section was held in the icy grips of a polar vortex.

To make matters worse, clouds hung low blocking the sun and the winds did not blow, forcing municipalities to forgo their reliance on wind and solar to help power utilities.