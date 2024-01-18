 | Thu, Jan 18, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Humboldt readies for winter gas prices. A revised plan helps avoid market fluctuations

In the aftermath of the 2021 polar vortex, the city was hit with a $1.6 million gas bill

By

News

January 18, 2024 - 2:55 PM

Cole Herder, Humboldt administrator, says the city is prepared should a prolonged deep freeze occur this winter. Photo by Susan Lynn / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — Almost three years out from the “perfect terrible storm,” Cole Herder, Humboldt administrator, says the city is on much better footing should it find itself in another prolonged deep freeze.

Beginning Feb. 9, 2021, much of the country’s middle section was held in the icy grips of a polar vortex.

To make matters worse, clouds hung low blocking the sun and the winds did not blow, forcing municipalities to forgo their reliance on wind and solar to help power utilities.

Related
February 24, 2021
January 31, 2019
January 25, 2019
February 8, 2014
Most Popular