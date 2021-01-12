Humboldt saves money by reissuing its bonds

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt’s financial picture got a whole lot rosier Monday night when city council members approved the reissuing of about $1.5 million in bonds.

The action means a savings of about $371,000 on the $1.5 million debt it owes, and cuts six years off the payment schedule, with the last payment due in 2045.

The interest rate on the bonds will go from 3.51% to 2.2%. For the city, that means an 18.5% savings on its overall payment.