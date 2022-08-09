Humboldt seeks ‘Last Mile’ bike path

HUMBOLDT — Beth Barlow of A Bolder Humboldt updated council members Monday night on “The Last Mile,” which is a bike lane connecting the Southwind Rail Trail trailhead north of town to downtown Humboldt, funded by a $1.2 million state grant.

The path would begin at the trailhead near 14th Street traveling west on Hawaii Road to 9th Street. From there it would proceed along the west side of 9th Street to Bridge Street.

Cody Porter, an engineer with Wilson & Co., of Kansas City, Mo.

Cody Porter, an engineer with Wilson & Company of Kansas City, Mo., shared the results of an engineering study of how the path could be implemented.