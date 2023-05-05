 | Fri, May 05, 2023
Humboldt tackles issues, large and small

The Humboldt community talked about challenges similar to those facing other rural communities: lack of housing and quality child care, and the 'brain drain' after students graduate and move away. It's the latest community conversation hosted by Thrive Allen County.

May 5, 2023

Humboldt City Administrator Cole Herder, from left, Carolyn Westgate and Shirley Peck take part Tuesday in a community conversation hosted by Thrive Allen County. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — For all of its successes — and there are many — Humboldt faces challenges similar to countless other rural communities these days.

Local employers are unable to keep fully staffed because of a dearth of quality and affordable housing, a lack of quality daycare centers; and an ongoing “brain drain” wave in which the best and brightest students often go elsewhere to find their niche in life.

For that matter, too many youths are the unwitting victims of a digital society, in which they’ve become accustomed to spending hours of screen time instead of play time — and their mental health has begun to suffer.

