Humboldt tackles issues, large and small

HUMBOLDT — For all of its successes — and there are many — Humboldt faces challenges similar to countless other rural communities these days.

Local employers are unable to keep fully staffed because of a dearth of quality and affordable housing, a lack of quality daycare centers; and an ongoing “brain drain” wave in which the best and brightest students often go elsewhere to find their niche in life.

For that matter, too many youths are the unwitting victims of a digital society, in which they’ve become accustomed to spending hours of screen time instead of play time — and their mental health has begun to suffer.