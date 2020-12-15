Humboldt to refinance bonds

HUMBOLDT — Eager to take advantage of rock-bottom interest rates, Humboldt council members took the first steps at their meeting Monday evening to refinance an estimated $1.5 million in bonds.

The move will save the city about $339,000 in payments and shorten the schedule by six years.

The city is using Greg Vahrenberg of Raymond James in Kansas City, Mo., as the underwriter for the sale of the bonds and Tyler Ellsworth of Kutak Rock, also of Kansas City, Mo., to advise them on legal matters regarding the process.