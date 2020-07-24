Menu Search Log in

‘I am someone’s daughter, too.’

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez condemns sexism in Congress

By

News

July 24, 2020 - 3:43 PM

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) Photo by (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON — She has been called worse things, but New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn’t about to let a foul-mouthed congressman slide after calling her a vulgar name because she said his verbal attack was bigger than both of them.

The name-calling narrative stretched into a fourth day Thursday after Ocasio-Cortez took to the House floor to officially reject Florida Rep. Ted Yoho’s apology after calling her a “fucking bitch” — and to attack the sexist, dangerous culture from which such hate speech stems.

In using that language, in front of the press, he gave permission to use that language against his wife, his daughters, women in his community, and I am here to stand up to say that is not acceptable.

Related
July 17, 2020
May 13, 2020
April 9, 2020
March 11, 2020
Trending