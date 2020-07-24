‘I am someone’s daughter, too.’

WASHINGTON — She has been called worse things, but New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn’t about to let a foul-mouthed congressman slide after calling her a vulgar name because she said his verbal attack was bigger than both of them.

The name-calling narrative stretched into a fourth day Thursday after Ocasio-Cortez took to the House floor to officially reject Florida Rep. Ted Yoho’s apology after calling her a “fucking bitch” — and to attack the sexist, dangerous culture from which such hate speech stems.