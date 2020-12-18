ICE targets thousands without justification

TOPEKA — Thousands of people who are arrested or removed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement have no criminal conviction or just a minor traffic offense, according to records compiled into a new statewide data tool made available by the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas.

Information sourced from the Syracuse TRAC system details the number of ICE arrests and removals in Kansas and the highest level of crime committed, if any. In 2019, 43,069 people were removed by ICE in Kansas, down from 77,858 in 2018.

Findings indicate more than 31% of people arrested and 26% of those removed from Kansas from 2015 to 2018 have just a traffic infraction or no criminal charge at all — both above national averages.