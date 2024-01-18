 | Thu, Jan 18, 2024
Iceland faces daunting period after lava destroys homes

A volcano on the peninsula erupted for the second time in less than a month on Sunday. Authorities had ordered residents to leave the fishing town of Grindavik hours earlier. Scientists said Monday that the eruption appeared to be subsiding. But it was too soon to declare the danger had passed.

January 18, 2024 - 3:29 PM

An areal view of the lava flow front in the town of Grindavik, Iceland, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Iceland's president says the country is battling "tremendous forces of nature" after molten lava from a volcano consumed several houses in the evacuated town of Grindavik. Photo by (AP Photo/ Marco Di Marco)

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Iceland’s president said the country is battling “tremendous forces of nature” after molten lava from a volcano in the island’s southwest consumed several houses in the evacuated town of Grindavik.

Scientists said Monday that the eruption appeared to be dying down, but it was too soon to declare the danger over. Iceland’s Meteorological Office said “it is difficult to estimate how long this eruption will last.”

President Gudni Th. Johannesson said in a televised address late Sunday that “a daunting period of upheaval has begun on the Reykjanes Peninsula” where a long-dormant volcanic system has awakened.

