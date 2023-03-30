 | Thu, Mar 30, 2023
ICT ready for takeoff

The Iola Community Theatre will present "Airport Encounters" at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the ICT Warehouse. The night offers 10 vignettes that all take place in an airport waiting area.

March 30, 2023 - 2:40 PM

Alison Fees, from left, unloads all sorts of baggage during a scene with Monica Gayle Wright and Wayne Stephens as part of Iola Community Theatre’s “Airport Encounters,” which runs Friday through Sunday at the ICT Warehouse. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Ladies and gentlemen, we’re now boarding for a destination filled with three straight days of laughs, poignancy and a few brilliant moments of absurdity.

The Iola Community Theatre takes its next production skyward, with “Airport Encounters” Friday and Saturday evenings at 7 o’clock and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the ICT Warehouse.

The ensemble cast under the guidance of co-directors Rhi Jordan and Paige Olson serves up 10 vignettes, all completely separate aside from their setting — an airport waiting area.

