ICT ready for takeoff

Ladies and gentlemen, we’re now boarding for a destination filled with three straight days of laughs, poignancy and a few brilliant moments of absurdity.

The Iola Community Theatre takes its next production skyward, with “Airport Encounters” Friday and Saturday evenings at 7 o’clock and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the ICT Warehouse.

The ensemble cast under the guidance of co-directors Rhi Jordan and Paige Olson serves up 10 vignettes, all completely separate aside from their setting — an airport waiting area.