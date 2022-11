Former Iola High graduate Erin Klubek made her operatic debut Nov. 5 at the Lyric Opera in Kansas City, Mo.

Klubek’s role as a “super” for the opera “La Traviata” kicks off a career she has described as her calling. A “super” is short for supernumerary actors, who are amateur character actors and extras.

Klubek is also a music education graduate from MidAmerica Nazarene University.