 | Thu, May 05, 2022
IHS seniors earn $360,000 in scholarships

Iola High School's graduating class of 2022 received scholarships and awards during an emotional ceremony that recognized two community members who passed away in the past year.

By

News

May 5, 2022 - 3:17 PM

Iola High School senior Brett Morrison was named the recipient of the James Brett Dawson Memorial Scholarship in honor of the late building trades instructor. He was presented the scholarship with Dawson’s family members, his widow Debra Dawson, from left, and daughters Amy Welch and Shawna Ivy. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iola High School’s graduating class of 2022 has endured a more challenging four years than pretty much any class before it, Principal Scott Carson said.

“With the pandemic and everything they’ve gone through to get to this point, these students have proven they can handle any adversity coming their way,” said Carson at Wednesday’s Senior Awards Night ceremonies. “High school is tough enough already, but here they are.”

As the seniors embark on various levels of higher education, many will have the advantage of sizeable scholarships to do so.

