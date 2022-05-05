IHS seniors earn $360,000 in scholarships

Iola High School’s graduating class of 2022 has endured a more challenging four years than pretty much any class before it, Principal Scott Carson said.

“With the pandemic and everything they’ve gone through to get to this point, these students have proven they can handle any adversity coming their way,” said Carson at Wednesday’s Senior Awards Night ceremonies. “High school is tough enough already, but here they are.”

As the seniors embark on various levels of higher education, many will have the advantage of sizeable scholarships to do so.