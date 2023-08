Iola High School seniors paint their parking spaces in the senior lot on Tuesday evening in preparation for the start of the school year next week. Each chose their own design to match their interests or personalities.

Jeremy Adair, left, and Will Talkington paint the base for a scene with Doodlebob, a character in the Spongebob universe. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Jackie Fager paints flowers on her parking space. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Molly Riebel patins one of her favorite movie quotes. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register