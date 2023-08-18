 | Fri, Aug 18, 2023
Illness linked to Garnett restaurant

State and local health departments are investigating illnesses that seem to be associated with Trade Winds Bar and Grill in Garnett between July 14 and Aug. 9.

August 18, 2023 - 2:30 PM

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Department (SEKMCHD) are in the preliminary stages of investigating individuals ill with campylobacteriosis possibly associated with Trade Winds Bar and Grill in Garnett.   

Anyone who visited Trade Winds Bar and Grill between July 14 and Aug. 9 and later experienced symptoms of diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea, or vomiting, is encouraged to take this survey at https://bit.ly/GarnettKDHE. 

If you live in Anderson County and do not have access to a computer to complete the survey, please contact the SEKMCHD via phone at (785) 448-6559. 

