IMS students share what inspires them

In the spirit of creativity and inspiration, Iola Middle School hosted its third annual Passions Day on Friday, Dec. 8. With 26 presenters spanning realms from card magic to nursing, baking to martial arts, and even chunky hand knitting to animal rescue, the event transcended traditional academic boundaries.

IMS Counselor Stacey Crusinbery emphasized that Passions Day is not your typical “career day.” Instead, it’s a platform where community members and school staff share their personal hobbies and interests with students. Crusinbery stated, “It builds connections between the presenters and the students,” emphasizing the day’s significance in fostering relationships and community spirit.

The day is linked to IMS’s social and emotional curriculum, which aligns with its 7 Mindsets program that is based on the premise that success depends less on what a person knows, and more significantly on how he or she thinks. Crusinbery added that IMS began utilizing this program once they saw the success of it in other districts.