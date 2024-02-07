Independently owned pharmacies grow scarce in Kansas

PAOLA — On a Monday afternoon, Rockers Pharmacy is hopping. The pharmacy sits on the edge of a large parking lot off Baptiste Drive, the main drag in Paola, Kansas. The building used to be home to a John Deere dealership. It has blue steel awnings and a neon “open” sign hanging in the window.

Although the building is fairly new, Rockers Pharmacy feels nostalgic thanks to a retro soda fountain and ice cream counter. Owner and pharmacist Nate Rockers said the counter was added not only as a revenue stream, but rather as a way to slow people down.

“Our goal in this pharmacy isn’t to rush people in and out of our door. It’s to get an opportunity to know our patients,” Rockers said.