 | Wed, Mar 15, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Inflation, food costs decline

Food and energy costs declined last month, a sign that inflationary pressures may be easing. The price of eggs dropped significantly.

By

News

March 15, 2023 - 1:45 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale price increases in the United States slowed sharply last month as food and energy costs declined, a sign that inflationary pressures may be easing as the Federal Reserve considers whether to keep raising interest rates to fight higher prices.

From January to February, the government’s producer price index fell 0.1%, after a 0.3% rise from December to January. Compared with a year ago, wholesale prices rose 4.6%, a big drop from the 5.7% annual increase in January.

A significant driver of last month’s wholesale inflation slowdown was a huge drop in the prices of eggs, which plummeted 36.1% just in February. Egg prices had previously surged after a widespread outbreak of avian flu.

Related
December 13, 2022
December 14, 2021
December 10, 2021
March 2, 2021
Most Popular