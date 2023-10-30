 | Mon, Oct 30, 2023
Inmate accused in jail attack

Raven Gomez, who was arrested near Moran on Oct. 18 on suspicion of attacking a police officer in Jasper, Mo., is accused of attempted murder after authorities said she attacked another Allen County Jail inmate.

October 30, 2023 - 2:50 PM

Raven Gomez, who has been in custody since her arrest with her boyfriend Oct. 18, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after authorities said she attacked an Allen County Jail inmate.

Raven Gomez

In a Saturday news release, Sheriff Bryan Murphy said Gomez reportedly attacked another female inmate with a food tray during their lunch period around noon on Oct. 24.

The attack caused the other inmate to fall to the floor, and her eyeglasses were broken, possibly by Gomez stepping on them, Murphy said.

