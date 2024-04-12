 | Fri, Apr 12, 2024
Insurance lags for those dropped from Medicaid

At least 20 million lower-income Americans have lost their federal health insurance since the provision that kept states from disenrolling people during COVID-19 ended in March 2023.

April 12, 2024 - 1:36 PM

Almost a quarter of people who were dropped from Medicaid during the post-pandemic eligibility reviews are still uninsured and high costs are preventing them from getting on another plan, a new survey from KFF showed Friday.

At least 20 million lower-income Americans have lost their federal health insurance since the provision that kept states from disenrolling people during COVID-19 ended in March 2023, according to KFF’s unwinding tracker. That’s more than the Biden administration’s initial projection of 15 million people.

States have through at least June — some longer — to finish eligibility reviews, so experts say the number is likely to grow. Medicaid enrollment nationally rose by nearly one-third during the pandemic, from 71 million people in February 2020 to 94 million in April 2023.

