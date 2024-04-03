 | Wed, Apr 03, 2024
Investigation of paper wraps up

Colorado authorities are wrapping up an investigation into Marion police who raided a Kansas newspaper.

April 3, 2024 - 3:11 PM

Marion County Record publisher Eric Meyer holds a copy of the Wednesday paper, featuring the headline “SEIZED … but not silenced,” during an Aug. 16, 2023, news conference at the newspaper office. Photo by Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is nearly finished with its inquiry into potential criminal activity surrounding the raid on the Marion County Record last year and will turn over findings to special prosecutors later this month, state authorities said Tuesday.

The announcement comes a day after the Marion County Record filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking damages for alleged violations of civil rights.

Melissa Underwood, a spokeswoman for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, said Riley County Attorney Barry Wilkerson and Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett would determine whether to file criminal charges against journalists, law enforcement officers or anyone else.

