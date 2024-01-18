 | Thu, Jan 18, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Investing in community: Barbara Button fills role as new director for Humanity House

Button will take on the role as of Feb. 1 and hopes to focus on expanding outreach for food insecurity and substance use disorders.

By

News

January 18, 2024 - 3:19 PM

Barbara Button has a passion for community service. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

Even though her job doesn’t officially begin until Feb. 1, Barbara Button has already hit the ground running in her new role as Humanity House director. Button is dedicating her Thursdays and Fridays to learning the job while still working as a case manager for SEK Mental Health. “Unless you invest in something you’re just not as likely to sustain it,” Button said.

With a passion for community service and a background in addressing substance use disorders and homelessness, Button aims to bring fresh perspectives and initiatives to the organization.

Button, a Colorado native born and raised in the small town of Burlington, had spent 37 years in Denver before moving to Chanute with her husband three years ago. Her dedication to community service began as a youth leader, where she witnessed youths struggle with substance use disorders. The experience prompted her to become a certified addictions specialist.

Related
February 10, 2020
April 12, 2019
March 2, 2018
April 7, 2017
Most Popular