Investors beware: Scammers exploit app

“When I realized it, my brain said, ‘you knew it all along,’” Allen County resident Alzina Kress remorsefully explained. “I fell for it and didn’t even think about it.”

Kress is a recent victim of an investment scam and wants to warn other community members to take heed of potential scams that may be circulating throughout the area.

Kress fell prey to an investment scam via WhatsApp after she had been doing searches on the stock market, which led her to a supposed online trading broker website called GMI. She invested $10,000 on this website and then was immediately flooded with messages from WhatsApp, an end-to-end encrypted messaging service. The sender of the messages claimed to be a woman named Helen from San Francisco.