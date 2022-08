Iola City Council members are throwing their support behind an effort to entice housing development in the north part of town.

Council members unanimously endorsed the first steps to creating a Rural Housing Incentive District covering what was a portion of the old Cedarbrook Golf Course.

A Rural Housing Incentive District (RHID) is a program geared to aid developers in towns with a proven need of affordable housing, explained Jonathon Goering of Thrive Allen County.