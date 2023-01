Christmas lights. Courtesy photo

Christmases will be brighter than ever in downtown Iola.

City Council members agreed Monday to purchase additional winter decorations to adorn light poles along U.S. 54 and North State Street.

A total of 59 fixtures were purchased from Mainstreet Designs, Inc. of Champlin, Minn, for $36,660. The Mainstreet bid was the lowest of three.