 | Fri, May 28, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Iola man accused in shooting

Iolan Shawn Sinclair was arrested in Missouri Tuesday and is facing murder charges after a man was found shot to death at an RV park.

By

News

May 28, 2021 - 3:36 PM

Shawn Sinclair Photo by KAIT8

MARSTON, Mo. — An Iola was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of shooting and killing another man in Missouri.

Shawn Luke Sinclair, age 29, was arrested Tuesday at an RV park in Marston, Mo., according to a report from a Jonesboro, Ark., news station, KAIT8. A representative of the New Madrid Sheriff’s Department did not return a telephone call before the Register’s press time Friday.

According to reports, Sinclair and the victim, a man from Republic, Mo., were both staying at the RV park. Sinclair called 911 Tuesday night and said he was in his trailer and people were trying to attack him. He claimed he was “beat up by bikers” when an officer arrived on scene. A deputy found a man dead on the ground, propped against a Harley Davidson. He had been shot in the chest. 

Related
March 27, 2020
August 8, 2018
December 11, 2014
February 22, 2012
Most Popular