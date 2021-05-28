Iola man accused in shooting

MARSTON, Mo. — An Iola was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of shooting and killing another man in Missouri.

Shawn Luke Sinclair, age 29, was arrested Tuesday at an RV park in Marston, Mo., according to a report from a Jonesboro, Ark., news station, KAIT8. A representative of the New Madrid Sheriff’s Department did not return a telephone call before the Register’s press time Friday.

According to reports, Sinclair and the victim, a man from Republic, Mo., were both staying at the RV park. Sinclair called 911 Tuesday night and said he was in his trailer and people were trying to attack him. He claimed he was “beat up by bikers” when an officer arrived on scene. A deputy found a man dead on the ground, propped against a Harley Davidson. He had been shot in the chest.