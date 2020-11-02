Iola Middle School student tests positive for COVID-19

An Iola Middle School student has an active case of COVID-19, which means the student and any close contacts will not be allowed to return to school for 14 days.
USD 257 issued a notice of the positive test Monday afternoon. The school district and Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Departments are following contact tracing protocol to notify those who have been in close contact.
IMS basketball games tonight also will change because of the situation. The seventh grade teams will not play. Eighth grade B team will play Santa Fe Trail at 4 p.m. followed by the A team after the end of that game.
The district is closely monitoring this situation and will notify families if any additional actions need to be taken in the near future, USD 257 Superintendent Stacey Fager said.