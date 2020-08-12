Iola native digs out after horrific Iowa windstorm

Menu Search Log in

Tens of thousands affected by storm described by meteorologists as a derecho.

August 12, 2020

A hoop building at the farm of Jennifer and Neal Horning is toppled by a storm Monday. Courtesy photo

MARION, Iowa — As the wind howled, Jennifer Horning couldn’t help but think of a similar storm she’d gone through about 34 years previously.

The Iola native was at home during the lunch hour Monday at her family’s eastern Iowa farm when a line of severe thunderstorms blasted a swath across the Midwest.

The storms sustained 60-80 mph winds for more than 40 minutes.

