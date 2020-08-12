Iola native digs out after horrific Iowa windstorm

MARION, Iowa — As the wind howled, Jennifer Horning couldn’t help but think of a similar storm she’d gone through about 34 years previously.
The Iola native was at home during the lunch hour Monday at her family’s eastern Iowa farm when a line of severe thunderstorms blasted a swath across the Midwest.
The storms sustained 60-80 mph winds for more than 40 minutes.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives