SABETHA — Sabetha High School’s football stadium was crammed with football fans near and far for Friday’s Class 2A state quarterfinal showdown between Sabetha and Humboldt High.

Sure, almost all of them were there to watch the football powers. (Spoiler alert: Sabetha wore down the Cubs in the second half to win 49-18.)

But Iolans Brian and Traci Plumlee were there to watch the band. More specifically, they were there to watch their son, the band instructor.