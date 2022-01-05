Iola police officer dies

David Ingle, a member of the Iola Police Department, died Monday of complications related to COVID-19.
Ingle’s passing was announced via the IPD Facebook page.
“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we let the community know that Officer David Ingle passed away this evening,” the post read. “Officer Ingle has served the City of Iola and Allen County for over 12 years.”
According to the most recent report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, 26 Allen Countians have died of the disease, although that figure has not been updated since Oct. 10.