Iola pool, other places to remain closed as virus spikes

The Iola Municipal Pool and City Hall will remain closed to the public for the time being.

News

July 6, 2020 - 9:32 AM

Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

The Iola Municipal Pool will remain closed until after the July 13 Iola City Council meeting.

The city has implemented several changes for public events in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order requiring face masks for people when out in public.

City Hall will remain closed to the public, with the exception of Iola Municipal Court sessions. Those in attendance must wear face masks.

