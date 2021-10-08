 | Sat, Oct 09, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Iola Reads offers book, comic contest

"Squint" is the young adult book selected for Iola Reads. The authors will visit Nov. 4. The Iola Public Library is offering a comic strip contest, due Nov. 1. Students also will participate in Danny's Challenge, inspired by the novel as a way to bring people together.

By

News

October 8, 2021 - 3:18 PM

Squint, by Chad Morris and Shelly Brown, is the young adult selection for Iola Reads. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Comics have rules. Middle school has rules. Everyone has rules.

Flint, the main character in the novel “Squint,” likes to keep a list of rules. He uses them to help him navigate the treacherous territory of middle school, and to guide him as he furiously tries to finish a comic book before the deadline of a contest and before his eyesight deteriorates to the point he can no longer see.

Along comes a new friend, McKell, who is facing her own challenges. Her brother, Danny, is terminally ill from cancer and uses his popular YouTube channel to challenge people and bring them together.

Related
October 23, 2020
November 4, 2019
April 29, 2018
September 24, 2012
Most Popular