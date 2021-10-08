Iola Reads offers book, comic contest

Comics have rules. Middle school has rules. Everyone has rules.

Flint, the main character in the novel “Squint,” likes to keep a list of rules. He uses them to help him navigate the treacherous territory of middle school, and to guide him as he furiously tries to finish a comic book before the deadline of a contest and before his eyesight deteriorates to the point he can no longer see.

Along comes a new friend, McKell, who is facing her own challenges. Her brother, Danny, is terminally ill from cancer and uses his popular YouTube channel to challenge people and bring them together.