Iola will host a public meeting to discuss the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE).

The series of nine public meetings is part of the Local Consult process. KDOT holds Local Consult meetings every two years to discuss regional transportation project priorities with Kansans.

A meeting for the Southeast Region (District 4) will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct, 12, at the Bowlus FIne Arts Center in Iola.