Iolan sues over tasing

Iolan John Sigg, 80, is suing Allen County Sheriff Bryan Murphy and others after officers pursued and later Tasered him for driving 3 mph over the speed limit.

In his lawsuit, filed this week in the U.S. District Court of Kansas, Sigg said officers clocked him driving 38 mph in an area where the speed limit was 35 and decided to give “chase” on April 16, 2021.

Multiple police vehicles followed Sigg for a few minutes as he drove to his family’s car lot, Sigg Motors, at the east edge of town, although he did not realize he was “the subject of the pursuit,” his attorney wrote. He parked, got out and was surrounded by officers from several agencies.