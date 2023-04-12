 | Wed, Apr 12, 2023
Iolan sues over tasing

Iolan John Sigg, 80, is suing Allen County officers after a traffic stop that resulted in Sigg being tasered two years ago.

April 12, 2023 - 2:40 PM

This photo was attached to a federal lawsuit filed by Iolan John Sigg, who is suing law enforcement officers after he was tased during a traffic stop in April 2021. Courtesy photo

Iolan John Sigg, 80, is suing Allen County Sheriff Bryan Murphy and others after officers pursued and later Tasered him for driving 3 mph over the speed limit.

In his lawsuit, filed this week in the U.S. District Court of Kansas, Sigg said officers  clocked him driving 38 mph in an area where the speed limit was 35 and decided to give “chase” on April 16, 2021.

Multiple police vehicles followed Sigg for a few minutes as he drove to his family’s car lot, Sigg Motors, at the east edge of town, although he did not realize he was “the subject of the pursuit,” his attorney wrote. He parked, got out and was surrounded by officers from several agencies.

