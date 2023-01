Jay Stogsdill is ready to make his dream come true with a diverse business venture that brings one of the hottest recreation trends to Allen County — ax throwing.

“It’s a fun activity that’s kind of like bowling was in the past,” he said.

But his business will be much more than that. He plans to open a restaurant and bar, a retail gun store and, eventually, an indoor firing range. The business will be located just south of Iola on the old highway toward Humboldt.